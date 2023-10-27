Jury finds man guilty of 2022 murder in Baxley

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury convicted a man in connection to a Baxley deadly shooting that happened in 2022.

Ronnie May Jr. was found guilty of multiple charges including malice murder in the death of Lennal Dasher.

Dasher’s body was found on the side of the road in May 2022.

New details from the district attorney said the victim got into an argument with May’s girlfriend during a party. That’s when witnesses say they saw May try to get a gun out of his car.

Dasher left the party after the argument - cooling off at a nearby park. That’s where May picked him up and drove him to a secluded park on James Drive.

A witness says May shot Dasher twice. Once in the back of the head and then in the face.

May is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3.

