Malinda Hodge sworn in as Chatham Co. district 2 commissioner

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officially has a new commissioner.

Friday, Malinda Hodge was sworn into her district 2 seat.

This comes after her recent runoff win in the special election against David Tootle.

Hodge has officially taken over the seat of the late Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers. He died after a battle with cancer back in April.

Since Rivers didn’t finish three-fourths of his term, a special election was required.

She says she is grateful for this opportunity.

“I’m just so grateful to be in service to my community in this position for this district that is near and dear to my heart. I was raised in second district, I raised my family in second district. So this is such a huge honor for me. I’m just so grateful.”

Hodge was able to claim more than 61% of the vote against Tootle.

