Man arrested, charged with murder in Labor Day shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened on Labor Day in Savannah.

27-year-old Angelo Harley has been charged with murder after the death of 38-year-old Jose Ramirez.

On September 4 at about 8:20 p.m., officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to the intersection of Smart and Cleland Street.

When officers arrived, they found Ramirez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

