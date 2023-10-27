Sky Cams
Man arrested, charged with murder in Labor Day shooting

Angelo Harley
Angelo Harley(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened on Labor Day in Savannah.

27-year-old Angelo Harley has been charged with murder after the death of 38-year-old Jose Ramirez.

On September 4 at about 8:20 p.m., officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to the intersection of Smart and Cleland Street.

When officers arrived, they found Ramirez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

