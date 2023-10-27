Sky Cams
One person dead after crash in Bulloch Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck in Bulloch County Thursday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to Kennedy Bridge Road at Adabelle Road around 4 pm. Thursday.

They say the sedan failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The truck struck the sedan on the passenger side and left the passenger trapped.

Officials were able to get the person out but they died from their injuries before arriving to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan and the people inside the truck were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time and it’s unclear how many people were inside the truck.

