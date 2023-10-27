Pembroke receives grant of almost $915,000 for community development

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Pembroke recently received a grant for about $915,000.

It’s a community development block grant that came from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

All of that money going to help drainage systems on Clara Street and Lucious Drive.

Tiffany Zeigler, Pembroke’s mayor pro-tem, says this is an issue people living in the area have continuously brought to her attention.

She says when there’s heavy rainfall, several of the yards in the area will flood, leaving them muddy for days.

With this money, she says the city plans to create curb and gutter inlets and perform drainpipe updates that will help catch the water that’s coming off the street.

They’ll also be expanding the sewer systems in the area. She says she’s grateful the city was able to receive this money.

“It’s important for us to apply for grants like this because we don’t have the funds in the general budget, without increasing tax, taxes on the rooftops, and we certainly wouldn’t want to do that. So, applying for these grants and other types of grants to better our infrastructure, helps us to keep the taxes down on our community residents and makes it affordable to live within our community,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler says the next step is getting this project out to bid.

