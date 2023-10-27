Sky Cams
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly double-shooting that happened on the Truman Parkway.

Around 12:20 a.m. Friday, police responded to the report of a man in the roadway between Henry and Wheaton streets. Police found the man deceased and discovered he had a gunshot wound.

A female victim was found deceased with gunshot wounds off the roadway.

The Chatham County Coroner’s Office has a identified the female victim as 19-old-year Shaliyah Collins and the male victim as 48-year-old Philip Mock. Both of them were shot at least once.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they were able to collect evidence at the scene.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

