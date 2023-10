CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating a robbery at the Wells Fargo bank on Ogeechee Road.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, no one was injured.

(Chatham County Police Department)

Police say the suspect seen in the surveillance photo robbed the bank of an undetermined amount of cash just after 11 a.m. on Friday.

