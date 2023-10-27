Richmond Hill hosting first Fall Festival this weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is hosting its first ever fall festival this weekend.

It’s in partnership with the city’s farmers market and will take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at J. F. Gregory Park.

It’s only the beginning stages of set up now, but organizers say they’re expecting around 3,000 people to fill the park Saturday afternoon.

Folks with the city say this year, they wanted to bring something special to locals.

“As we’re getting bigger we need to have bigger fun,” said Dawnne Greene, the Richmond Hill City Clerk.

And there’s set to be something the whole family can enjoy.

“We have numerous food trucks, scarecrow contest, trackless train rides, inflatables, and also we have a petting zoo,” said Greene.

And.. there’s even more.

“Pony rides, a story walk with one of our favorite librarians from here in town,” said Morgan Anderson, the president of Richmond Hill Farmers Market.

And if that wasn’t enough, the farmers market will have about 45 vendors filling this pavilion.

Organizers say one goal they have for this festival is to be able to give back to the community.

“Having a bigger event, we are also doing a food drive for the Way Station Food Pantry, so you can bring donations out to the fall festival,” said Anderson.

Which is something Anderson says is very important to her.

“I grew up here in Richmond Hill in a low-income area, so being able to put this kind of event on and take these donations in for the food pantry is very, very special to me,” said Anderson.

This event will be free for anyone who wants to attend.

