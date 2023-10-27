Sky Cams
Savannah Police officer on leave after threatening people with gun in McIntosh County, according to report

FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police officer is on leave after officials say he threatened two people with a gun at a home in McIntosh County, leading to a three-hour long standoff with deputies.

On Oct. 23 just after 5 p.m., the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a reckless driver on Highway 17 in Townsend. While responding there, deputies were made aware of a separate call reporting an armed person threatening two people at a home.

Multiple callers reported a vehicle description as it drove away from both scenes, and deputies eventually located the pickup truck in the 1000 block of Flounder Lane in Townsend.

Deputies say the suspect, Ronald Reagin, refused to come out of the home, prompting negotiations that went on for three hours.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, McIntosh County EMS, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to the incident.

Deputies say Reagin eventually surrendered without incident. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.

Reagin is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of violation of oath of office.

The Savannah Police Department confirms Reagin is an officer with the department and is currently on leave.

According to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council, Reagin served the Savannah Police Department for more than 15 years.

Reagin had completed training courses on de-escalation techniques and use of deadly force as recently as this month, according to Georgia POST.

The McIntosh County Sherriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Reagin.

