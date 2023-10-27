Savannah Police provides safety tips for Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is Tuesday and the Savannah Police Department says officers are ready.

They want to make sure you are too.

Police recommend trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.

That’s when officers will be out visiting neighborhoods.

The department is reminding parents to watch over kids and check their candy when they get home.

They’re also reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic laws and stay vigilant on the roads.

“Generally around Halloween we get those calls -noise complaints or just people being unsafe. If you have kids out there unsupervised, you may have five or six kids running across Abercorn Street or running across a busy road. These are things that we see that are just mainly safety concerns in the neighborhood,” said Cpl. Joshua Flynn with Savannah Police.

If you’re looking for a Halloween celebration, the department will host a Blue Night Fright Night at Central Precinct featuring a haunted walk-through and candy for the public.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

