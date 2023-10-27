Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah Police provides safety tips for Halloween

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is Tuesday and the Savannah Police Department says officers are ready.

They want to make sure you are too.

Police recommend trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night.

That’s when officers will be out visiting neighborhoods.

The department is reminding parents to watch over kids and check their candy when they get home.

They’re also reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow traffic laws and stay vigilant on the roads.

“Generally around Halloween we get those calls -noise complaints or just people being unsafe. If you have kids out there unsupervised, you may have five or six kids running across Abercorn Street or running across a busy road. These are things that we see that are just mainly safety concerns in the neighborhood,” said Cpl. Joshua Flynn with Savannah Police.

If you’re looking for a Halloween celebration, the department will host a Blue Night Fright Night at Central Precinct featuring a haunted walk-through and candy for the public.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

Latest News

Richmond Hill hosting first Fall Festival this weekend
THE News at 5
Savannah Police provides safety tips for Halloween
FILE PHOTO - A previous WTOC Day of Giving.
WTOC’s annual Day of Giving will be on Nov. 16
SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural
SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural