Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD SERVE unveiled its latest playground mural Thursday.

It’s next to the W.W. Law Community Center on Bolton Street.

This one was designed by SCAD alumni artist Anthony “Mojo” Reed.

He says these projects are personal to him, and when the offer came, the choice was obvious.

“I grew up in a neighborhood just like this in St. Louis, Missouri, and we didn’t have murals or someone to come and activate the space for us, so the fact that this is happening in my life to where I can come back and do something like this - I’d drop everything to do it.”

Again, if you want to see it for yourself, the mural is adjacent to the W.W. Law Community Center on East Bolton Street.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island resident dies after possible drowning
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Girl hit by train in Lyons

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A previous WTOC Day of Giving.
WTOC’s annual Day of Giving will be on Nov. 16
THE News at 11
SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural
Effingham Co. recreation department holds Trunk or Treat event
Effingham Co. recreation department holds Trunk or Treat event
Savannah resident wins car on The Price is Right
Savannah resident wins car on The Price is Right