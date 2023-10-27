SCAD SERVE unveils new playground mural

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD SERVE unveiled its latest playground mural Thursday.

It’s next to the W.W. Law Community Center on Bolton Street.

This one was designed by SCAD alumni artist Anthony “Mojo” Reed.

He says these projects are personal to him, and when the offer came, the choice was obvious.

“I grew up in a neighborhood just like this in St. Louis, Missouri, and we didn’t have murals or someone to come and activate the space for us, so the fact that this is happening in my life to where I can come back and do something like this - I’d drop everything to do it.”

Again, if you want to see it for yourself, the mural is adjacent to the W.W. Law Community Center on East Bolton Street.

