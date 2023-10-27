Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fighting developers for land

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A 93-year-old Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright has become the center of a fight for her legacy and what developers believe is their land.

This dispute has attracted national attention and what was once her tranquil golden years has turned into a whirlwind of legal battles and media interviews.

Much of the nation is now referring to her as Grandma Josephine after her first T.V. interview went viral thanks to the one and only Tyler Perry. Gaining traction and support of people not only in the US but also internationally.

Since her overnight fame, life for this 93 year old has been anything but normal, as some are saying she is the new face of what fighting for a legacy truly means.

Construction crews are not an uncommon sight to Ms. Josephine Wright as developers have been coming in and around her neighborhood for years.

“They took that property there, and the one across the street, and they just took over, until they hit me.”

But recently, developers on Hilton Head Island hit a 4′8″ gray-haired road block.

“They didn’t know who they were dealing with, but I knew who they were dealing with, because I grew up with her,” said Charise Graves, Josephine’s granddaughter.

Josephine Wright has been in between legal battles against developers claiming that her back porch is encroaching on ‘their’ land. Wright’s story first took off when a local newspaper told her story after she spoke at a town hall meeting.

Since then, it has been anything by quiet.

“It has been great. I guess I am overwhelmed with all of that, and I never dreamed that, like I said in my wildest dreams,” said Josephine Wright.

But her reality just keeps getting wilder...

“I answered the phone and it was like ‘Hey, its Tyler Perry’ and I was like ‘stop your playing with me,’ ‘no, it really is , is Josephine there, grandma there, can I talk to her?’ So I gave her the phone and he asked if there is anything she needed and she said, ‘you know I would love a 5 bedroom house.’ And he said, ‘done.’”

And in just a few weeks that promise is about to become a reality.

According to the family, the layout of the new home will be finished next month and the new home will be pushed back so that the lawsuit will no longer have any grounds.

Luana Grave-Sellers, the founder of the Lowcountry Gullah Foundation on Hilton Head Island, says that Ms. Wrights story, although a heartbreaking one, is not an uncommon one.

“Land loss is really going away rapidly for Gullah families, developers and people who just wanna live here are actively trying to take over the land,” said Grave-Sellars.

According to the foundation, in 1956 the island had 3,500 acres of Gullah land. Today, it’s less than 900.

“When the land is gone, the culture is gone, and when the culture is gone, its just another place,” said Grave-Sellars.

And ordinary, is something Ms. Wright’s house will never be.

“People really don’t understand that she is doing this for us, for her family, so that they can have something. She does not want to quit, and she won’t,” said Graves.

A battle she never thought she would need to be in has become a new legacy attached to the Wright name.

“Even though I was pushed into something, God has made me just opened the doors and just gave me the way,” said Wright.

“When you see people like her, you see that you can do it,” said Graves.

The GoFundMe that was originally set up to help alleviate the financial strain brought by the developers will now help others fighting for their land against big corporations.

