3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton

Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured after a shooting in Claxton early Saturday morning, according to the city’s mayor.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Parker’s convenience store near the intersection of North Duval Street and East Main Street in Claxton.

Claxton Mayor Terry Branch says the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time, but two were taken to a hospital in Savannah, and another was treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to branch.

The incident remains under investigation.

