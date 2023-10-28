Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Saturday night, I’ll look for temps to cool down into the mid to upper 60s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, You might need a light jacket this morning to start out the door as lows cool into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

However, the nice weather extends into Halloween weekend with afternoon highs back in the lower 80s and dry weather, which will be good for outdoor any plans you might have! After another warm day on Monday with highs in the mid-80s, cooler weather begins to transition in on Halloween.

On Tuesday, we’ll be tracking our first “stronger” cold front push through the area. Depending on when this feature makes it to the area, will determine our high temp for the day. Right now, it looks like this will not be coming through until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

As cooler air filters in during the middle and end of next week, lows will be in the lower 50s return by Wednesday and 40s by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, highs should stay in the mid to lower 60s with gusty winds and low rain chances going into next weekend.

