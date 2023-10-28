Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Saturday night, I’ll look for temps to cool down into the mid to upper 60s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, You might need a light jacket this morning to start out the door as lows cool into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

However, the nice weather extends into Halloween weekend with afternoon highs back in the lower 80s and dry weather, which will be good for outdoor any plans you might have! After another warm day on Monday with highs in the mid-80s, cooler weather begins to transition in on Halloween. 

On Tuesday, we’ll be tracking our first “stronger” cold front push through the area. Depending on when this feature makes it to the area, will determine our high temp for the day. Right now, it looks like this will not be coming through until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

As cooler air filters in during the middle and end of next week, lows will be in the lower 50s return by Wednesday and 40s by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, highs should stay in the mid to lower 60s with gusty winds and low rain chances going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway
Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Police respond to robbery at bank on Ogeechee Road
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah Police officer on leave after threatening people with gun in McIntosh County, according to report
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 10-27-2023
The nice weather extends into Halloween weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and dry...
Dylan's Friday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast