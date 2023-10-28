Marie Osmond speaks at 21st annual Smart Women Luncheon and Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of women filed into the Savannah Convention Center for the 21st annual Smart Women Luncheon & Expo.

The fundraiser benefits the St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital, which includes the Mammography Fund at Telfair Pavilion. That money pays for programs, services and capital support for mammography related initiatives that benefit uninsured or underinsured patients.

Friday’s special guest speaker was singer, author, and philanthropist Marie Osmond. She captivated the audience.

“I don’t speak a lot but I love the organization. When I found out what they do in breast cancer awareness, and I saw that the community was very involved. And I love Savannah so it was really enjoyable. I believe in authenticity and hopefully they learned some things and some principals today that will help maybe bless them in their lives and the people around them. I know I enjoyed them. They were very lovely, so responsive, and very tender - it touched my heart.”

