New hotel to be built by Savannah Convention Center

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may notice construction over on Hutchinson Island, as the Savannah Convention Center continues to be renovated.

The Savannah Convention Center announced Friday that in a unanimous vote, the convention council has decided to take on another project - this time a hotel.

The Savannah Convention Center has been waiting seven years to begin this project but do to Covid, product mark ups, and overall construction difficulties the project kept getting pushed back

This project is currently estimated to be a 400-room hotel on the west side of Hutchinson Island. After years of attendees bringing suggestions of having another hotel within walking distance of the center, the council chose to take that suggestion and put it into action.

“A lot of our clients really want their guests and their attendees to stay as close to the convention center as possible. We already have the Westin which is 400 rooms but we need another 400 rooms to accommodate that. We have a lot of groups that have to book in 10, 12, 14 different places to get their attendees here,” said Stephen Hall, acting general manager.

Right now, the convention center is still in the planning phase of the Hotel and is budgeting for around $200 million. However, they say they are still about 18 months away from breaking ground.

“We do not have plans yet so that has to be initiated and architect to design and develop.”

The center is hoping to break ground on this project by 2025.

