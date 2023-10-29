Hundreds gathered for Bluffton’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - People filled the streets of Bluffton Saturday all decked out in purple for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Organizers say the day was all about raising awareness of the disease and fundraising for researching.

The walk is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.

Each walker was given a flower to carry the different colors representing everyone’s connection to the disease.

“We had people last night that were coming from far away as West Virginia to come down and be a part of the walk today.”

“The fundraising is key for us to have more time with our loved ones. To find a cure for this awful disease, and just to raise funds so we can change policy and provide more research.”

Our very own Tyler Manion served as emcee.

Organizers say around 500 people attended this year’s event.

