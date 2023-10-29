Man injured in shooting on Love and Scarborough St.
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Saturday.
This happened at Love and Scarborough Street, according to Savannah Police.
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
SPD is currently investigating a shooting at Love and Scarborough St. One male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 29, 2023
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.