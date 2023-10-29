Sky Cams
Man injured in shooting on Love and Scarborough St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Saturday.

This happened at Love and Scarborough Street, according to Savannah Police.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

