One dead after home fire in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a possible home explosion in Effingham County Saturday evening.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Ebenezer Road around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man trapped inside.

First responders found the man and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.