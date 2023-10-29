Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating crash with injuries on Truman Parkway

Savannah Police is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened on Truman Parkway between DeRenne Avenue and East Victory Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two people were injured and transported to the hospital.

One person had life-threatening injuries.

One northbound lane on Truman Parkway is shutdown, while police investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

