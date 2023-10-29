Savannah Police investigating crash with injuries on Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened on Truman Parkway between DeRenne Avenue and East Victory Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two people were injured and transported to the hospital.

One person had life-threatening injuries.

One northbound lane on Truman Parkway is shutdown, while police investigate the crash.

