Savannah Police issue arrest warrant for double homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a double homicide that happened Friday.

Police say they they’re looking for Derek Johnson, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

This arrest warrant is in connection to a fatal double-shooting that happened on the Truman Parkway on October 27th.

Around 12:20 a.m. Friday, police responded to the report of a man in the roadway between Henry and Wheaton streets. Police found the man, 48-year-old Phillip Mock, deceased and discovered he had a gunshot wound.

A female victim, 19-year-old Shaliyah Collins, was found deceased with gunshot wounds off the roadway.

Anyone who sees the suspect, Derek Johnson, is asked to not approach him and contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.