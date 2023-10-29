Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

UGA defeats Florida 43-20 in rivalry game in Jacksonville

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Florida Gators with a decisive win of 43-20 in Jacksonville Saturday.

Throughout this extended run of excellence for Georgia football that continued Saturday with a 25th consecutive victory, Kirby Smart has had a way of defining and inspiring his team with mantras.

He has said of this year’s group several times that they can take a punch and give a punch.

And the Bulldogs were at their counter-punching best in a blowout of Florida in Jacksonville.

After Florida hit first with a scoring drive at the beginning, Georgia went to work on a knockout. Carson Beck led the offense to 26 consecutive points, but the hardest blows came from a Georgia defense that shut down the Gators.

Beginning at the 4:00 mark of the first quarter and for the next 10 minutes, 10 different Bulldog defenders made impact plays - sacks, forced fumbles, pass breakups, a blocked punt - to put the game away early. And give the Dogs a third straight win over Florida in Jacksonville, 43-20.

“We really just wanted to come in and set their front down. Make them one-dimensional, make them have to sit in the pocket and pass. We knew they were going to try to get us side to side, and hit us downhill, but we just played great team defense today I feel like,” said Zion Logue, a senior offensive lineman for Georgia.

“I just felt like it was 11 people playing as one, you know, unselfish football, everybody striking blocks,” said Smael Mondon, a junior linebacker for Georgia.

With two weeks to prepare for this game, Kirby Smart was able to put together a defensive plan to shut down a much improved Florida team. But now, the challenge gets even greater for Georgia - three ranked opponents in the next three weeks.

But that won’t stop the Bulldogs or Georgia fans from savoring Saturday’s win in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway
Source: WTOC
One dead after home fire in Effingham County
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah Police officer on leave after threatening people with gun in McIntosh County, according to report
Fans pack the beach on St. Simons Island before Georgia-Florida game on Saturday

Latest News

UGA fans flock to Jacksonville
UGA fans flock to Jacksonville for Florida rivalry game
3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton
3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton
Source: WTOC
One dead after home fire in Effingham County
Derek Johnson
Savannah Police issue arrest warrant for double homicide