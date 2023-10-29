Sky Cams
UGA fans flock to Jacksonville for Florida rivalry game

By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTOC) - The Georgia/Florida game is always a huge draw for fans- with people flocking to Jacksonville days in advance.

That all leads to a packed stadium and an unbelievable environment.

Kirby Smart said earlier this week that the true neutral environment here at Everbank Stadium does have the ability to swing the momentum of the game- and by halftime, it was almost only Georgia fans that were cheering.

Georgia fans overtaking the stands before the game even started, and things were even more intense when the Dawgs were up by 19 at halftime.

Some folks from Savannah made the trip up this year for the 13th time.

“This is Savannah’s go-to game. We LOVE it. It is a party, it is an atmosphere.. I really can’t explain it,” said Brien Cribbs of Savannah.

Dawgs fans stayed strong through the second half, when most of Florida’s fans headed for the parking lot.

After that 43-20 win, even Georgia players were in the stands.

