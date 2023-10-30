Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has been sanctioned by a Federal judge after not showing up to a deposition in a lawsuit accusing Jones of workplace discrimination.

Records show DA Jones said she was caught between two courts, but opposing counsel alleged she lied to both judges.

The issue relates to two ongoing cases, one criminal, involving Tyrone Vincent Glover, who is accused of a 2018 rape.

The other involves a Federal sexual discrimination lawsuit where DA Jones is the defendant.

Attorney Skye Musson is suing Jones over allegations of a “bro culture” in the DA’s office, and that DA Jones denied her a promotion because of her gender.

Court documents show that a Federal Judge ordered Jones to appear for a deposition in that case on April 11.

Musson’s attorneys said Jones made no mention of the scheduled deposition to the Court in the Glover case, which began on April 5.

It wasn’t until the afternoon of April 10th, less than 24 hours before the deposition, that her office began notifying the Judge and attorneys in the Musson case, and Chatham Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes of the conflict.

DA Jones claimed quote “I am caught between two courts.”

Her motion to postpone her deposition was denied, but DA Jones still failed to appear.

U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker of the Southern District of Georgia said in his order quote, “She waited until there was nothing either court could do to resolve the conflict.”

“Cook Jones’ argument that she thought the Glover trial would conclude on April 10, and that it actually would have but for an unexpected decision by the defendant, is utter nonsense built on fabrications.”

He went on to say “the Court is deeply troubled that she would misrepresent facts of any level.”

“Cook Jones’ pattern of compounding and willful failures demand significant sanctions.”

The judge ruled DA Jones in default and ordered her to pay Musson’s legal expenses as the judge considers his ruling on the rest of the case.

