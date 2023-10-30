Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Commissioners vote to oppose proposal to annex land in unincorporated Chatham Co.

Commissioners vote to oppose proposal to annex land in unincorporated Chatham Co.
Commissioners vote to oppose proposal to annex land in unincorporated Chatham Co.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders speaking out Monday against a controversial annexation proposal.

Commissioners voted to oppose the request which asks that more than 600 acres of unincorporated land along Little Neck Road near Bush Road be annexed into the City of Savannah.

“We’ve got problems with what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and why they’re doing it,” said Chairman Chester Ellis.

Commission chairman Chester Ellis voicing opposition to the proposal saying it would cause pockets of county land to be completely surrounded by municipal boundaries.

Areas he calls “unincorporated islands.”

“What it would do is it would squeeze and cause us controversy as far as services, that’s our concern,” said Ellis.

This isn’t the first time a developer has submitted this petition.

Back in April, Savannah’s city council unanimously voted down a similar request. According to that proposal, the developer wants the property to be used for light industrial work.

“It’s clear that their vision for west Chatham County is a dump of just nothing but industrial wastelands,” said Commissioner Dean Kicklight, 7th District.

It all comes as some west Chatham residents, including Amanda Wilson from the Westside Coalition, have spoken out in recent months about a growing number of industrial developments near their homes.

“There’s been a lot of land grabs, especially for industry out in west Chatham. We would like to see other municipalities utilize their own land before annexing unincorporated land,” said Amanda Wilson with the Westside Coalition.

County commissioners voted to oppose the proposal but noted the move doesn’t stop the annexation request outright.

It’s unclear if the petition will go before Savannah’s city council again.

A representative for Speir Property LLC, the group that owns the land, said the group did not have any comment on Monday’s vote.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
One dead after home fire in Effingham County
Savannah Police is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police investigating crash with injuries on Truman Parkway
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

Latest News

One dead after home fire in Effingham County
Mammogram
‘This is a huge movement:’ Beaufort Memorial Hospital offering free mammogram exams
Mendes Market
Owners of Mendes Market share why they enjoy farming
Mahenique Parks mugshot
Man wanted on 60 felonies in Georgia arrested by U.S. Marshals in Albany