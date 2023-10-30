Commissioners vote to oppose proposal to annex land in unincorporated Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders speaking out Monday against a controversial annexation proposal.

Commissioners voted to oppose the request which asks that more than 600 acres of unincorporated land along Little Neck Road near Bush Road be annexed into the City of Savannah.

“We’ve got problems with what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and why they’re doing it,” said Chairman Chester Ellis.

Commission chairman Chester Ellis voicing opposition to the proposal saying it would cause pockets of county land to be completely surrounded by municipal boundaries.

Areas he calls “unincorporated islands.”

“What it would do is it would squeeze and cause us controversy as far as services, that’s our concern,” said Ellis.

This isn’t the first time a developer has submitted this petition.

Back in April, Savannah’s city council unanimously voted down a similar request. According to that proposal, the developer wants the property to be used for light industrial work.

“It’s clear that their vision for west Chatham County is a dump of just nothing but industrial wastelands,” said Commissioner Dean Kicklight, 7th District.

It all comes as some west Chatham residents, including Amanda Wilson from the Westside Coalition, have spoken out in recent months about a growing number of industrial developments near their homes.

“There’s been a lot of land grabs, especially for industry out in west Chatham. We would like to see other municipalities utilize their own land before annexing unincorporated land,” said Amanda Wilson with the Westside Coalition.

County commissioners voted to oppose the proposal but noted the move doesn’t stop the annexation request outright.

It’s unclear if the petition will go before Savannah’s city council again.

A representative for Speir Property LLC, the group that owns the land, said the group did not have any comment on Monday’s vote.

