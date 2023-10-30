Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Monday morning, I’ll look for temps to cool down into the upper 50s to lower 60s around the area. You might need a light jacket this morning to start out the door as lows cool into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

However, the nice temperatures continue into tomorrow afternoon as highs warm back into the mid to lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. However, be sure to give yourself extra time to commute tomorrow morning as I’m expecting dense patches of fog to linger around throughout much of the morning.

The worst of this should be in our southern areas for locations south of the Altamaha River where we already have a defense fog advisory issued through 10 AM tomorrow. On Tuesday, we’ll be tracking our first “stronger” cold front to begin approaching the area.

Depending on when this feature makes it to the area, will determine our high temp for the day. Right now, it looks like this will not be coming through until the early morning hours on Wednesday.

As cooler air filters in during the middle and end of next week, lows will be in the lower 50s return by Wednesday and 40s by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, highs should stay in the mid to lower 60s with gusty winds and low rain chances going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.