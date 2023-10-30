Foggy morning, cooler for Halloween!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re starting the work week off with some patchy fog this morning.

Temperatures are above-average, with lows in the lower 60s for most of our region as we step out the door. Fog will lift by the midmorning, followed by mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm to the mid 70s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 80s. This will be our warmest day out of the next week! This evening will be comfortable with temperatures still in the lower 70s at sunset.

Halloween morning will be slightly cooler with lows near 60 degrees. A cold front will move in during the first part of the day, holding out afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The afternoon and evening will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s around sunset. Great weather for trick-or-treaters!

Cooler air continues to filter in through the middle of the week, with morning lows returning to the upper 40s on Wednesday morning! This will be a chillier day, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Our coldest morning out of the next week will be Thursday, with inland lows in the upper 30s with lower 40s around closer to Savannah. Following our chilly Thursday morning, warmer air begins to gradually work back in. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Thursday followed by 70s Friday into the weekend.

This weekend looks mostly dry with a slight chance of showers along the coast.

Tropical update:

There’s a weak low-pressure system a couple hundred miles east of the Bahamas with a low-end chance to become a tropical depression over the next 48 hours. We are not expecting local impacts from this system.

There is another weak area of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next week, as it drifts to the west.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

