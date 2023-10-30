Hilton Head town council wants independent study of Highway 278

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Anyone driving onto or off of Hilton Head Island has to use Highway 278, a road the town has been thinking about improving for years.

Within the last few weeks Hilton Head town council was presented with a study on highway 278 done by SCDOT and Beaufort County. Council on the island though now saying they want an independent more comprehensive look at that corridor.

The new study will examine if widening the high-volume road is a good decision, or if improvements would have negative impacts on other areas. Council asking town staff to have a specific focus.

“To really dive deep into specific property impacts and mitigation opportunities that can enhance the project and enhance the quality of life for those around the corridor,” said Assistant Town Manager Shawn Colin.

An advisory committee will meet to discuss the logistics of this study coming up on Friday, November 3rd and from there the study itself will take about 6 to 8 months to be completed before its findings can be presented in front of town council.

