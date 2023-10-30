No injuries reported at house fire in the 2000 block of E 50th St.
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a house fire.
This happened in the 2000 block of E 50th Street Monday.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
SFD is investigating a house fire at the 2000 block of E 50th street. Crews have the fire under control. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/uaJw7eBNN9— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) October 30, 2023
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.