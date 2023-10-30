Sky Cams
Owners of Mendes Market share why they enjoy farming

Mendes Market
Mendes Market(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Located a little over an hour from downtown Savannah on the outskirts of Glenville you’ll find Mendes Market.

“We feed the people; we get to see people. We even get to teach people things, a lot of time we have kids come out here that have never really seen a farm and it’s just nice to watch them see things and learn things. I think that is just important to the nation, we’re the backbone of the nation,” Kim Anderson said.

While the market is more of a local option for peanuts, you’re not going to find many fresher crops in the area. When you pull up to the market, you tell them how many peanuts you would like, and workers personally pick them fresh out of the fields for you before they wash and bag them up.

“We try to get them in the bag and get it gone. Yeah, we carry a pretty good product, you can see it in the bucket right there, and that helps more than anything,” Anderson said.

Even though Peanut season has pretty much come to a close for the Andersons. They grow crops year-round, and already have Mustard, Turnip, and many other greens ready to harvest through the turn of the year, all available on Facebook or in person at the market.

“It’s an everyday thing, and I mean... We enjoy it, I mean there are times it gets hectic. But it’s I mean, We love to watch it grow, and then we love to see it go too yeah know.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

