Plant Riverside District announces partnership with Savannah Music Festival

Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new partnership was announced at the Plant Riverside District in downtown Savannah Monday.

Plant riverside has joined in a partnership with the Savannah Music festival to provide concerts throughout the year at District live.

The district live venue will also host the 2024 Savannah music festival, the annual event held each spring.

