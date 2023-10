ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Ellabell are experiencing power outages due to equipment damage.

According to Canoochee EMC, an equipment operator working near their system caught onto power lines and broke three poles.

They say 900 people are without power.

Due to the amount of damage, the restoration will take several hours at minimum.

