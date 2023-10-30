Savannah Fire Department fire stations handing out candy on Halloween
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah Fire Department fire stations will be handing out candy on Halloween.
The stations will be handing out candy between 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday night – which is Halloween.
Savannah Fire said it is using this opportunity to connect with the community in a fun way while also raising awareness about fire safety.
See the full list of participating fire station’s addresses below:
- Station 1: 535 E. 63rd St., 31405
- Station 2: 5 Skyline Dr., 31406
- Station 3: 121 E Oglethorpe Ave., 31401
- Station 4: 2401 Augusta Ave., 31415
- Station 5: 10 W 33rd St., 31401
- Station 6: 3000 Liberty Pkwy., 31405
- Station 7: 6902 Sallie Mood Dr., 31406
- Station 8: 2824 Bee Rd., 31404
- Station 9: 2235 Capital St., 31404
- Station 10: 13710 Coffee Bluff, 31419
- Station 11: 11844 Apache Rd., 31419
- Station 12: 1205 Bradley Blvd., 31419
- Station 13: 11 McKenna Dr., 31408
- Station 14: 480 Highlands Dr., 31422
- Station 15: 1751 Grove Point Road Rd., 31419
