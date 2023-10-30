Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Grand Marshal reception held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Junior Day may not be for another few months but each year, the Martin Luther King Junior Observance Association uses this time to recognize people in the Savannah community who are going above and beyond for their community in the name of civil rights.

It’s all in preparation for January’s events honoring Martin Luther King.

“When we were looking for someone to honor for this it was not easy, there were so many wonderful people in the city of Savannah that do this honor.”

For the past 44 years, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association has been honoring the Top Citizens the city has to offer.

Separating it into 3 specific honors, Marshals, Civil Rights Activists, and Trailblazers, each brings to the table something unique but important to keep the legacy of all that MLK stood for.

“There is no duty that comes with this because they have already done their duty, we are just honoring them for the hard work that they have put into this community. They are working hard every day but no one ever sees that so we wanted to give the opportunity to see who is working tirelessly in our community,” Deborah Adams said.

Four people were honored Sunday. Mercedes Wright Arnold and Coach Ronald Booker.

Booker was named 2024′s Parade Marshals, Linda Carter was named the Civil Rights Activist and this year’s Trailblazer was Bishop Raphael Watson.

“One thing I am thankful for is that I have had good people like Ms. Morgan to teach me and to lead me and to guide me, and I am quite sure that Coach Booker you can say the same thing.”

One-half of the Parade marshal team legendary Beach High School basketball Coach Ronald Booker says that is an honor to be recognized alongside those who have come before him.

“To be a part of this as an honoree is in fact a great honor for me, and I can’t tell you how stunned I was when I was asked to do this,” Coach Ronald Booker said.

The organization seeks to recognize people like Mr. Brooker and his fellow honorees who have put more into their community than ever asked of them.

“My goal was to give each kid more than what they had when they met me you know to make sure they are leaving with something that will hopefully help them out in life.”

These Honorees will be present at several MLK Observation Association events including their MLK parade in January.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.