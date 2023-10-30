Sky Cams
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe to host ‘First Take’ live on Savannah State’s campus

Savannah State University
Savannah State University(WTOC)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The ESPN show “First Take” will have a live show at two HBCUs next week and one is in our area.

Executive producer Stephen A. Smith alongside Pro football hall of famer Shannon Sharpe will travel to their alma maters to bring the show to Winston Salem State - Smith’s alma mater, and Savannah State University - Sharpe’s alma mater.

Smith says he is putting this roadshow together to give the historically Black colleges and universities the recognition they deserve.

“When you look at endowment at ivy league schools and other universities, you’re talking about billions of dollars. When you look at HBCUs the number is usually at a quarter of a billion dollars at the most. When you look at it at that perspective an you take into account the disadvantage that HBCUs are operating under yet, you see the talent that emanate from these university is just untapped potential that is all over the place.”

First Take will be live at Tiger Arena at Savannah State on November 6.

Then, on November 7, they will be at the Clarence E. Gaines Center at Winston Salem State University.

