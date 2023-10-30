Sky Cams
Students, staff at Brock Elementary raise $800 for St. Joseph’s/Candler Mammography Unit

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at a local school are doing much more than learning about breast cancer awareness month - they’re taking action.

Monday, Brock Elementary presented the Mammography Unit at St. Joseph’s Candler with a check for $800.

The money was raised by staff and students at the school.

The donation is being used to help those who can’t afford mammograms, medication or transportation to the hospital.

“They raised over $800 our goal was five but we exceeded that. We were elated that we could do our part for our community.”

“This money is so significant. So often women will postpone having the mammogram, but by having this fund it really opens up the ability so they can do early breast cancer screening and that is so key for detection and survival.”

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the U.S. and the second most common cause of cancer death for American women.

