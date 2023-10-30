Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Savannah has been arrested in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Derek Johnson was taken into custody.

Johnson’s arrest warrant is in connection to a deadly double-shooting that happened on the Truman Parkway on Friday, Oct. 27.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 27, police responded to the report of a man in the roadway on the Truman Parkway between Henry and Wheaton streets. Police found the man, 48-year-old Phillip Mock, deceased and discovered he had a gunshot wound.

A female victim, 19-year-old Shaliyah Collins, was found deceased with gunshot wounds off the roadway.

