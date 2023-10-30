‘This is a huge movement:’ Beaufort Memorial Hospital offering free mammogram exams

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - As October comes to a close one local hospital decided to give out free breast exams in their community Monday.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is trying to end Breast Cancer Awareness month strong, bringing out their mobile medical unit to a popular area of Hilton Head Island.

“Our emphasis is just making sure that people have a proactive plan to their health care and if we do find anything one of the best things about Beaufort memorial is that we are here with a team,” Kianna Brown said.

She says in the hospital’s cancer center, patient’s support people have support people making treatment as personalized as it can be.

“This is one in eight people in the country that have this diagnosis, so this is a huge movement to be able to stand up and support one another together.”

They set up in Shelter Cove, giving out information and free breast exams. Emily Holyoak works at Palmetto Running Company nearby and took advantage of BMH’s mobile services.

“As a mother you have to remember to fill your cup up first so instead of taking are of everybody else you have to put some effort into you too,” Holyoak said.

She says looking out for herself is even more important so she can be there for her two kids.

“Fortunately I don’t have history of breast cancer in my family but it’s just also setting a good example for my kids too.”

The store is getting in on awareness efforts too before October ends.

“All proceeds for this shirt go to a local charity to have women have free mammograms.”

Both Emily and folks with Beaufort Memorial say these efforts will continue to be important after October too.

The hospital also has a breast cancer support group that meets the second Wednesday of every month, not just here in October.

Monday and Tuesday they’re offering $99 mammograms as well, those you can redeem anytime for the next six months.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.