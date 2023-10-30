Sky Cams
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps

(MGN via Pexels)
By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Halloween hours away, families are putting the final touches on costumes and trick-or-treating routes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has created maps to help you. Specifically, when it comes to knowing where a registered sex offender lives.

You can find a map showing you where these people live in Chatham County, here.

You can find the GBI’s map the covers all of Georgia, here.

Each person is classified as a level 1, 2, or 3 offender.

According to the GBI, the sexual offender’s risk assessments are done by the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board.

The board is required by law to classify anyone convicted after July 1 of 2006 of a dangerous sexual offense against an adult victim or a minor.

They also classify anyone who has moved to Georgia regardless of their conviction date.

You can find a list of sex offenders and their addresses in South Carolina, here.

DFCS files: Dead baby boy found in car seat with maggots, feces; history with CPS revealed
