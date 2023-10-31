2nd annual first responder food drive held in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders across Beaufort County teaming up to hold food drives to give back to those in need during the holiday season.

And they need your help! You can drop off items at different locations.

First responders suggest donations include canned soups, stews, canned meats, canned vegetables, fruits beans pasta and rice.

They say all the items collected will go to Help of Beaufort and Bluffton Self help.

This is the second year first responders are doing this. The food drive is going on now through November.

