Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

2nd annual first responder food drive held in Beaufort Co.

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders across Beaufort County teaming up to hold food drives to give back to those in need during the holiday season.

And they need your help! You can drop off items at different locations.

First responders suggest donations include canned soups, stews, canned meats, canned vegetables, fruits beans pasta and rice.

They say all the items collected will go to Help of Beaufort and Bluffton Self help.

This is the second year first responders are doing this. The food drive is going on now through November.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
One dead after home fire in Effingham County

Latest News

Port Royal’s Major Joe DeVito shares why he is running for second term
Port Royal’s Major Joe DeVito shares why he is running for second term
The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
United Cajun Navy expands search for missing fishermen
United Cajun Navy expands search for missing fishermen
2nd annual first responder food drive held in Beaufort Co.
2nd annual first responder food drive held in Beaufort Co.