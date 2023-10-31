Children’s Hospital of Savannah holds 16th annual Reverse Trick or Treat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some kids aren’t able to trick or treat on Halloween - particularly kids in the hospital.

Thankfully though, kids at Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah don’t have to miss out entirely.

The children’s hospital held their 16th annual Reverse Trick or Treat Tuesday where adults dressed up and brought candy around to kids.

Over 30 groups showed up to participate with lots of great costumes.

Some of the kids themselves were able to dress up with their visitors.

“I think my favorite part is...actually I have two favorite parts. It’s seeing the adults all dressed up is pretty fun but number two is going upstairs and seeing the excitement on their faces on a holiday that’s really made for them in the long run,” said Heather Newsome.

Newsome said this may have been their biggest year yet for the event.

The Reverse Trick or Treat went on for about two hours.

