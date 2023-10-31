Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Children’s Hospital of Savannah holds 16th annual Reverse Trick or Treat

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some kids aren’t able to trick or treat on Halloween - particularly kids in the hospital.

Thankfully though, kids at Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah don’t have to miss out entirely.

The children’s hospital held their 16th annual Reverse Trick or Treat Tuesday where adults dressed up and brought candy around to kids.

Over 30 groups showed up to participate with lots of great costumes.

Some of the kids themselves were able to dress up with their visitors.

“I think my favorite part is...actually I have two favorite parts. It’s seeing the adults all dressed up is pretty fun but number two is going upstairs and seeing the excitement on their faces on a holiday that’s really made for them in the long run,” said Heather Newsome.

Newsome said this may have been their biggest year yet for the event.

The Reverse Trick or Treat went on for about two hours.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
One dead after home fire in Effingham County

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Children’s Hospital of Savannah holds 16th annual Reverse Trick or Treat
Sex offenders must report to Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office for Halloween
City of Savannah leaders encouraging parents, neighbors to be extra diligent on Halloween night
City of Savannah leaders encouraging parents, neighbors to be extra diligent on Halloween night