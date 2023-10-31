Sky Cams
City of Savannah leaders encouraging parents, neighbors to be extra diligent on Halloween night

By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is Halloween. While your kids are collecting candy, leadership in the City of Savannah is working to make sure they’re staying safe.

The Savannah Police Department will be patrolling Tuesday night to help keep an eye on trick-or-treaters and make sure that no one is doing anything they’re not supposed to.

But even beyond that, some aldermen in Savannah are calling for other adults in the community to help keep watch. That’ll span through several neighborhoods, including Baldwin Park, Thomas Square, Live Oak, and Ardsley Park, just to name a few. Those are areas that have lots of homes but also tend to have a lot of traffic.

That’s why, Alderman Detric Leggett says, he wants to have extra eyes on trick-or-treaters.

“We’ve asked all dads, big brothers, uncles, anyone in the community that wants to be part of the process, just to man a corner, man a thoroughfare, where kids are actually going to be moving, so you’ll see lots of us out at different corners and different areas just to be part of that process,” Alderman Leggett said.

The Savannah Police Department is recommending that trick-or-treating take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and asks that any suspicious activity is reported to police.

