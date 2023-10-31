Cloverdale Neighborhood Center hosts Fall Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fall celebration was held in Savannah Monday!

The Cloverdale Neighborhood Center hosted a Fall Festival Monday evening. The center puts on different themes each month for the children and this month’s was spooky!

They had food, games, music, and crafts, and the best part is that these events are free!

Even though the festival is over, you can still check out the center!

They’re open Monday through Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is reserved for seniors, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. is open for children.

