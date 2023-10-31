Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Cloverdale Neighborhood Center hosts Fall Festival

Cloverdale Neighborhood Center hosts Fall Festival
Cloverdale Neighborhood Center hosts Fall Festival(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fall celebration was held in Savannah Monday!

The Cloverdale Neighborhood Center hosted a Fall Festival Monday evening. The center puts on different themes each month for the children and this month’s was spooky!

They had food, games, music, and crafts, and the best part is that these events are free!

Even though the festival is over, you can still check out the center!

They’re open Monday through Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is reserved for seniors, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. is open for children.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
One dead after home fire in Effingham County
Savannah Police is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Savannah Police investigating crash with injuries on Truman Parkway
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
Police investigating deadly double-shooting on the Truman Parkway

Latest News

Mendes Market
Owners of Mendes Market share why they enjoy farming
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps
Owners of Mendes Market share why they enjoy farming
Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District announces partnership with Savannah Music Festival