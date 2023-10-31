G-DOT plans to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New details on plans to raise the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah.

G-DOT says crews will raise the bridge by 20 feet starting in early 2025.

G-DOT says the first step would be to replace the cables that are currently on the bridge.

Then those new cables would have the ability to be shorted until the bridge reaches the new desired height.

It’s a needed project G-DOT says to help with growth at the nearby Port of Savannah.

The Talmadge Bridge has 185 feet of clearance, according to G-DOT.

That could all change if the bridge raising project goes to plan.

G-DOT officials say the goal is to explore increasing the Talmadge’s height over time to allow for bigger cargo ships to pass below.

“It’s not something that would be noticeable right away or maybe even week to week to the driver and specifically to the folks below on the channel, but towards the end you would definitely notice a difference,” Kyle Collins said.

Results from a public comment period of 140 people show that 59 support the project 26 were against and the remainder were still making up their mind.

G-DOT says crews will work to reduce traffic impacts while work is underway.

They note the bridge was designed to have cables replaced while traffic moves across it.

“You would have some temporary closures. We’re not going to have any detours of this bridge that’s in the plans, but it’s probably not going to be anything that drivers really notice other than maybe just two lanes down to one.”

The department says it’s all in an effort to reduce limits on the size of ships able to travel under the bridge into the Port of Savannah.

The Georgia Ports Authority has called for the bridge raising project in recent months.

“Being able to support them to bring that additional commerce is not only going to help the area or the region, but really the country as a whole.”

G-DOT notes that this cable replacement would only be temporary.

Officials say a study is currently in the works to come up with separate plans to eventually replace this bridge several years from now.

Again cable replacement work is expected to start in early 2025.

G-DOT says construction details could change between now and then.

