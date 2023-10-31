Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter pushing for Narcan to be available in schools

(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Biden Administration is urging schools to keep medication on hand that can reverse opioid overdoses.

In a letter to educators Monday, White House officials said every school across the U.S. should stock Naxolene nasal spray, also known as Narcan, and faculty and students should be trained to use it.

This comes amid a nationwide rise in overdoes deaths among adolescents.

Over the past two decades, more than 5,000 children and teens have died form overdoses.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter has been pushing for Narcan in schools, but more than just encouraging it, he hopes to mandate it through legislation.

“I do see it being bi-partisan, and I do see it being supported by most members of congress, if not all members of congress. Look, everyone knows someone who who has suffered from addiction or fentanyl poisonings... we all see it... we read it.. all the time.”

Carter also wanted to remind people that Naloxone is available over the counter, so anyone can access the medicine and carry it with them for emergencies.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps
One dead after home fire in Effingham County
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County

Latest News

3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton
3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton
*
Suspect arrested after police chase ends near 53rd, Habersham streets
Effingham County Sheriff’s office
Sex offenders must report to Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office for Halloween
Sex offenders must report to Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office for Halloween