Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter pushing for Narcan to be available in schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Biden Administration is urging schools to keep medication on hand that can reverse opioid overdoses.

In a letter to educators Monday, White House officials said every school across the U.S. should stock Naxolene nasal spray, also known as Narcan, and faculty and students should be trained to use it.

This comes amid a nationwide rise in overdoes deaths among adolescents.

Over the past two decades, more than 5,000 children and teens have died form overdoses.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter has been pushing for Narcan in schools, but more than just encouraging it, he hopes to mandate it through legislation.

“I do see it being bi-partisan, and I do see it being supported by most members of congress, if not all members of congress. Look, everyone knows someone who who has suffered from addiction or fentanyl poisonings... we all see it... we read it.. all the time.”

Carter also wanted to remind people that Naloxone is available over the counter, so anyone can access the medicine and carry it with them for emergencies.

