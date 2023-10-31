‘It’s huge on this island:’ 6 new Pickleball Courts officially open on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, getting people of all ages out on the court.

Since it started gaining tractions, it has grown quite popular in the Lowcountry.

“It’s huge on this island.

“Pickleball has exploded.”

This space at Old Schoolhouse Park on Hilton Head, used to be two tennis courts but pickleball players would take over, so the town went through with a full renovation.

“When this was shut down it was a big deal. Everybody was stopping by, I’d have 10 or 12 or 15 visitors every single day checking out the progress,” Chris Mcvey said.

42 days later, Tuesday was opening day for the six brand new pickleball specific courts and as expected they’re a hit.

“They opened the courts at nine and there was a line of about 15 people waiting to get in to play.”

The project was executed for $250,000, giving the islands many pickleball players a new place to play.

