Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

‘It’s huge on this island:’ 6 new Pickleball Courts officially open on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, getting people of all ages out on the court.

Since it started gaining tractions, it has grown quite popular in the Lowcountry.

“It’s huge on this island.

“Pickleball has exploded.”

This space at Old Schoolhouse Park on Hilton Head, used to be two tennis courts but pickleball players would take over, so the town went through with a full renovation.

“When this was shut down it was a big deal. Everybody was stopping by, I’d have 10 or 12 or 15 visitors every single day checking out the progress,” Chris Mcvey said.

42 days later, Tuesday was opening day for the six brand new pickleball specific courts and as expected they’re a hit.

“They opened the courts at nine and there was a line of about 15 people waiting to get in to play.”

The project was executed for $250,000, giving the islands many pickleball players a new place to play.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Johnson
Suspect wanted for deadly shootings on the Truman Parkway arrested in Florida
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sanctioned by Federal judge
Who are my neighbors? How to navigate sex offender registry maps
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County
One dead after home fire in Effingham County

Latest News

Talmadge Bridge
G-DOT plans to raise Talmadge Bridge in 2025
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter pushing for Narcan to be available in schools
3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton
3 people injured after early morning shooting in Claxton
*
Suspect arrested after police chase ends near 53rd, Habersham streets