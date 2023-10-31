Sky Cams
Port Royal’s Major Joe DeVito shares why he is running for second term

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C (WTOC) - Two candidates are racing to be Port Royal’s next mayor, and one is the town’s current mayor.

Joe DeVito’s first term as mayor is ending, and he’s running for round two.

“I’m doing this for one reason, and the reason is the Town of Port Royal, I have no aspirations for anything in the future. I’m not using it for a steppingstone or anything else. All I’m here to do is devote my time and devote what I’ve learned to the residents of port royal,” Joe DeVito said.

DeVito said that he wants to focus on fiscal responsibility through long-term planning, a process he says he began in his first term.

“We’ve worked very hard in the last four years between council and staff, and we now have a capital improvement program in place, we’ve put funding mechanisms in place, we’re paving every road in this downtown network that the town owns. It was something that’s been needed for over ten years, and we found the funding, and we also found long-term funding so it will be available in the future,” Mike Sutton said.

One change Port Royal’s City Council will see is the end of the metropolitan planning commission, a decision from the City of Beaufort. Because of this, Port Royal will need to create its own planning commission, which DeVito says the town is more than ready for.

“I believe that regional planning commission was very valuable over the years. I believe it can be valuable in the future, but we just got to find a different way in the future to make sure that happens. It will not affect the Town of Port Royal, we will have our planning commission stood up, and we will keep moving forward.”

Early voting in Beaufort County ends on Nov. 3, with in-person voting on election day on Nov. 7.

