Small business owners discuss facing challenges in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting a small business can be a daunting challenge, especially when you are doing it on your own. The city of Statesboro is setting out to make the process just a little less stressful.

Small business owners packed the Statesboro City Hall....

“We built and installed police equipment”

For a meeting about what struggles the small business community finds themselves in.

“We are growing every year but no relationship with any bank has gotten better just because of my age.”

Hosted by the new group of small business owners, the Statesboro Small Business Commission was set up to help support the owners.

Commission Chairman Tom McKeithen says that this is only the second listening session, but the problems most businesses are running into seem to be the same.

“Marketing was a big issue for all the small businesses. We heard about financing, especially for a brand new business. Someone who has never owned a business before doesn’t have a big credit history - have issues finding financing. That can be a huge thing. You may have a great idea but if you have no way to finance it, you can’t get off the ground,” said McKeithen.

One thing that did come from this meeting is that there is a serious need for networking and marketing here among the small business owners in Statesboro.

In reaction, the council is hoping to plan an event where all small businesses in the area can come together and speak about the similar issues they all have.

They hope to address the lack of downtown parking, marketing challenges, and finances.

“We are very passionate about you guys and your businesses, so just make sure you keep coming to these events - keep networking, and keep asking questions because you can’t get help if you don’t ask for help,” said Councilwomen Venus Mack.

Regarding when this networking event will be held, the council is still pinning down a time and date.

