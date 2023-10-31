Sky Cams
Step Up Savannah annual meeting held Tuesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day for Step Up Savannah.

They celebrated all they have accomplished in 2022 at their annual meeting Tuesday.

Their Executive Director says they have put more than $800,000 towards investing in the community through AmeriCorps Vista.

They also announced several new programs that are coming to the city.

Go-Gal and Ignite Advantage are two new programs that will help women and minority business owners get the step up they need to succeed.

“This is special, its the first of its kind in the nation. this kind of co-op has never been created before. and will have a board of minority owned businesses it will be led by them for them, and by them.”

The program is expected to start at the beginning of next year.

Step up savannah also received a $10,000 donation from Ameri Health Caritas.

