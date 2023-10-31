Suspect arrested after police chase ends near 53rd, Habersham streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police department, officers attempted to pull over a car on the south side, but the driver fled and led police on a chase through Midtown.

During the chase, the driver hit another car. One person in that car was taken to the hospital.

The car eventually crashed near 53rd and Habersham. After that, the driver took off on foot. The suspect tripped on a gas line and disconnected it, forcing SPD to evacuate people in the area from their homes while the Savannah Fire Department neutralized the gas leak.

The person that was arrested had warrants out for domestic violence and arson.

Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo was in the area when it happened and said that he went to see what was going on when people in the neighborhood were startled.

“Thank goodness everyone that was involved in it is okay. The suspect was apprehended, someone that had felony warrants for his arrest that were outstanding. SPD and our fire department did a great job keeping our neighborhood safe and secure,” Palumbo said.

Atlanta Gas Light is working to repair the gas line. The area of 53rd and Habersham is now reopened.

